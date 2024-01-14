2000 터키 리라 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 TRY → BDT 변환

2000 try
7282.28 bdt

1.00000 TRY = 3.64114 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 방글라데시 타카
1 TRY3.64114 BDT
5 TRY18.20570 BDT
10 TRY36.41140 BDT
20 TRY72.82280 BDT
50 TRY182.05700 BDT
100 TRY364.11400 BDT
250 TRY910.28500 BDT
500 TRY1820.57000 BDT
1000 TRY3641.14000 BDT
2000 TRY7282.28000 BDT
5000 TRY18205.70000 BDT
10000 TRY36411.40000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 터키 리라
1 BDT0.27464 TRY
5 BDT1.37320 TRY
10 BDT2.74639 TRY
20 BDT5.49278 TRY
50 BDT13.73195 TRY
100 BDT27.46390 TRY
250 BDT68.65975 TRY
500 BDT137.31950 TRY
1000 BDT274.63900 TRY
2000 BDT549.27800 TRY
5000 BDT1373.19500 TRY
10000 BDT2746.39000 TRY