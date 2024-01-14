2000 터키 리라 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 TRY → AED 변환

2000 try
244.16 aed

1.00000 TRY = 0.12208 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 아랍에미리트 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AED을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → AED 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 TRY0.12208 AED
5 TRY0.61039 AED
10 TRY1.22078 AED
20 TRY2.44156 AED
50 TRY6.10390 AED
100 TRY12.20780 AED
250 TRY30.51950 AED
500 TRY61.03900 AED
1000 TRY122.07800 AED
2000 TRY244.15600 AED
5000 TRY610.39000 AED
10000 TRY1220.78000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 터키 리라
1 AED8.19146 TRY
5 AED40.95730 TRY
10 AED81.91460 TRY
20 AED163.82920 TRY
50 AED409.57300 TRY
100 AED819.14600 TRY
250 AED2047.86500 TRY
500 AED4095.73000 TRY
1000 AED8191.46000 TRY
2000 AED16382.92000 TRY
5000 AED40957.30000 TRY
10000 AED81914.60000 TRY