루마니아 레우 → 코스타리카 콜론

실제 환율로 RON → CRC 변환

1,000 ron
114,750 crc

1.00000 RON = 114.75000 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
1 EUR10.8601251.096491.08321.470111.643040.9372718.5865
1 GBP1.1626211.2747105.8951.709181.910241.0896921.6091
1 USD0.912050.784498183.07481.340851.498580.8548516.9523
1 INR0.0109790.009443280.012037310.01614030.01803890.01029010.204061

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 코스타리카 콜론 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CRC을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → CRC 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 코스타리카 콜론
1 RON114.75000 CRC
5 RON573.75000 CRC
10 RON1147.50000 CRC
20 RON2295.00000 CRC
50 RON5737.50000 CRC
100 RON11475.00000 CRC
250 RON28687.50000 CRC
500 RON57375.00000 CRC
1000 RON114750.00000 CRC
2000 RON229500.00000 CRC
5000 RON573750.00000 CRC
10000 RON1147500.00000 CRC
환율 코스타리카 콜론 / 루마니아 레우
1 CRC0.00871 RON
5 CRC0.04357 RON
10 CRC0.08715 RON
20 CRC0.17429 RON
50 CRC0.43573 RON
100 CRC0.87146 RON
250 CRC2.17865 RON
500 CRC4.35730 RON
1000 CRC8.71460 RON
2000 CRC17.42920 RON
5000 CRC43.57300 RON
10000 CRC87.14600 RON