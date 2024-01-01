5 CFA francs beac to US dollars

Convert XAF to USD at the real exchange rate

5 xaf
0.01 usd

FCFA1.000 XAF = $0.001635 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4411.3750.9320.7851.3531.5183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.53
1 CAD0.72813.41610.6780.5710.9841.09960.782
1 EUR1.07319.7791.47410.8421.4511.6289.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / US Dollar
1 XAF0,00164 USD
5 XAF0,00818 USD
10 XAF0,01635 USD
20 XAF0,03270 USD
50 XAF0,08175 USD
100 XAF0,16351 USD
250 XAF0,40877 USD
500 XAF0,81754 USD
1000 XAF1,63508 USD
2000 XAF3,27016 USD
5000 XAF8,17540 USD
10000 XAF16,35080 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 USD611,59200 XAF
5 USD3.057,96000 XAF
10 USD6.115,92000 XAF
20 USD12.231,84000 XAF
50 USD30.579,60000 XAF
100 USD61.159,20000 XAF
250 USD152.898,00000 XAF
500 USD305.796,00000 XAF
1000 USD611.592,00000 XAF
2000 USD1.223.184,00000 XAF
5000 USD3.057.960,00000 XAF
10000 USD6.115.920,00000 XAF