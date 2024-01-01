1 CFA franc beac to Canadian dollars

Convert XAF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 xaf
0.00 cad

FCFA1.000 XAF = C$0.002248 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4561.3750.9320.7851.3531.51183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.0510.0430.0730.0824.527
1 CAD0.72713.42510.6780.5710.9841.09960.773
1 EUR1.07319.8011.47510.8421.4511.62189.634

How to convert CFA francs beac to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Canadian Dollar
1 XAF0,00225 CAD
5 XAF0,01124 CAD
10 XAF0,02248 CAD
20 XAF0,04497 CAD
50 XAF0,11242 CAD
100 XAF0,22484 CAD
250 XAF0,56211 CAD
500 XAF1,12422 CAD
1000 XAF2,24844 CAD
2000 XAF4,49688 CAD
5000 XAF11,24220 CAD
10000 XAF22,48440 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CAD444,75300 XAF
5 CAD2.223,76500 XAF
10 CAD4.447,53000 XAF
20 CAD8.895,06000 XAF
50 CAD22.237,65000 XAF
100 CAD44.475,30000 XAF
250 CAD111.188,25000 XAF
500 CAD222.376,50000 XAF
1000 CAD444.753,00000 XAF
2000 CAD889.506,00000 XAF
5000 CAD2.223.765,00000 XAF
10000 CAD4.447.530,00000 XAF