20 Samoan talas to Zambian kwacha

Convert WST to ZMW at the real exchange rate

20 wst
194.09 zmw

WS$1.000 WST = ZK9.705 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9321.50918.4451.3740.78583.5451.352
1 EUR1.07311.6219.7951.4750.84289.6611.451
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2230.9110.5255.3610.896
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5290.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / ZMW
1 WST9,70451 ZMW
5 WST48,52255 ZMW
10 WST97,04510 ZMW
20 WST194,09020 ZMW
50 WST485,22550 ZMW
100 WST970,45100 ZMW
250 WST2.426,12750 ZMW
500 WST4.852,25500 ZMW
1000 WST9.704,51000 ZMW
2000 WST19.409,02000 ZMW
5000 WST48.522,55000 ZMW
10000 WST97.045,10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Samoan Tala
1 ZMW0,10305 WST
5 ZMW0,51523 WST
10 ZMW1,03045 WST
20 ZMW2,06090 WST
50 ZMW5,15225 WST
100 ZMW10,30450 WST
250 ZMW25,76125 WST
500 ZMW51,52250 WST
1000 ZMW103,04500 WST
2000 ZMW206,09000 WST
5000 ZMW515,22500 WST
10000 ZMW1.030,45000 WST