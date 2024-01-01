100 Samoan talas to Tongan paʻangas

Convert WST to TOP at the real exchange rate

100 wst
85.84 top

WS$1.000 WST = T$0.8584 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
How to convert Samoan talas to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tongan Paʻanga
1 WST0,85841 TOP
5 WST4,29206 TOP
10 WST8,58412 TOP
20 WST17,16824 TOP
50 WST42,92060 TOP
100 WST85,84120 TOP
250 WST214,60300 TOP
500 WST429,20600 TOP
1000 WST858,41200 TOP
2000 WST1.716,82400 TOP
5000 WST4.292,06000 TOP
10000 WST8.584,12000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Samoan Tala
1 TOP1,16494 WST
5 TOP5,82470 WST
10 TOP11,64940 WST
20 TOP23,29880 WST
50 TOP58,24700 WST
100 TOP116,49400 WST
250 TOP291,23500 WST
500 TOP582,47000 WST
1000 TOP1.164,94000 WST
2000 TOP2.329,88000 WST
5000 TOP5.824,70000 WST
10000 TOP11.649,40000 WST