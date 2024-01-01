Convert WST to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 Samoan tala to Nepalese rupees

1 wst
49.09 npr

WS$1.000 WST = ₨49.09 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.4621.3740.78483.5431.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8221.4750.84289.6961.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2380.9110.5255.3770.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0424.5250.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Nepalese Rupee
1 WST49,09120 NPR
5 WST245,45600 NPR
10 WST490,91200 NPR
20 WST981,82400 NPR
50 WST2.454,56000 NPR
100 WST4.909,12000 NPR
250 WST12.272,80000 NPR
500 WST24.545,60000 NPR
1000 WST49.091,20000 NPR
2000 WST98.182,40000 NPR
5000 WST245.456,00000 NPR
10000 WST490.912,00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 NPR0,02037 WST
5 NPR0,10185 WST
10 NPR0,20370 WST
20 NPR0,40741 WST
50 NPR1,01852 WST
100 NPR2,03703 WST
250 NPR5,09258 WST
500 NPR10,18515 WST
1000 NPR20,37030 WST
2000 NPR40,74060 WST
5000 NPR101,85150 WST
10000 NPR203,70300 WST