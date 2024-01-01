Convert WST to HUF at the real exchange rate

500 Samoan talas to Hungarian forints

500 wst
67,921 huf

WS$1.000 WST = Ft135.8 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.441.3740.78483.5481.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8031.4760.84289.7261.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2240.9110.5255.3840.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0750.0434.5310.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Hungarian Forint
1 WST135,84200 HUF
5 WST679,21000 HUF
10 WST1.358,42000 HUF
20 WST2.716,84000 HUF
50 WST6.792,10000 HUF
100 WST13.584,20000 HUF
250 WST33.960,50000 HUF
500 WST67.921,00000 HUF
1000 WST135.842,00000 HUF
2000 WST271.684,00000 HUF
5000 WST679.210,00000 HUF
10000 WST1.358.420,00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Samoan Tala
2000 HUF14,72302 WST
5000 HUF36,80755 WST
10000 HUF73,61510 WST
15000 HUF110,42265 WST
20000 HUF147,23020 WST
30000 HUF220,84530 WST
40000 HUF294,46040 WST
50000 HUF368,07550 WST
60000 HUF441,69060 WST
100000 HUF736,15100 WST
150000 HUF1.104,22650 WST
200000 HUF1.472,30200 WST