Convert WST to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 Samoan talas to Euros

10 wst
3.42 eur

WS$1.000 WST = €0.3421 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4441.3740.78483.5481.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8081.4760.84289.7271.451
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2290.9110.5255.3970.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0750.0434.530.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Euro
1 WST0,34206 EUR
5 WST1,71028 EUR
10 WST3,42055 EUR
20 WST6,84110 EUR
50 WST17,10275 EUR
100 WST34,20550 EUR
250 WST85,51375 EUR
500 WST171,02750 EUR
1000 WST342,05500 EUR
2000 WST684,11000 EUR
5000 WST1.710,27500 EUR
10000 WST3.420,55000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Samoan Tala
1 EUR2,92351 WST
5 EUR14,61755 WST
10 EUR29,23510 WST
20 EUR58,47020 WST
50 EUR146,17550 WST
100 EUR292,35100 WST
250 EUR730,87750 WST
500 EUR1.461,75500 WST
1000 EUR2.923,51000 WST
2000 EUR5.847,02000 WST
5000 EUR14.617,55000 WST
10000 EUR29.235,10000 WST