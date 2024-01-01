Convert WST to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 Samoan talas to Czech korunas

500 wst
4,228.17 czk

WS$1.000 WST = Kč8.456 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50618.4181.3730.78483.5581.351
1 EUR1.07411.61819.7891.4760.84289.7741.451
1 AUD0.6640.618112.2330.9120.5255.4950.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5370.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Czech Republic Koruna
1 WST8,45634 CZK
5 WST42,28170 CZK
10 WST84,56340 CZK
20 WST169,12680 CZK
50 WST422,81700 CZK
100 WST845,63400 CZK
250 WST2.114,08500 CZK
500 WST4.228,17000 CZK
1000 WST8.456,34000 CZK
2000 WST16.912,68000 CZK
5000 WST42.281,70000 CZK
10000 WST84.563,40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Samoan Tala
1 CZK0,11826 WST
5 CZK0,59128 WST
10 CZK1,18255 WST
20 CZK2,36510 WST
50 CZK5,91275 WST
100 CZK11,82550 WST
250 CZK29,56375 WST
500 CZK59,12750 WST
1000 CZK118,25500 WST
2000 CZK236,51000 WST
5000 CZK591,27500 WST
10000 CZK1.182,55000 WST