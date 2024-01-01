5 Samoan talas to Azerbaijani manats

Convert WST to AZN at the real exchange rate

5 wst
3.12 azn

WS$1.000 WST = man.0.6243 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Azerbaijani Manat
1 WST0,62433 AZN
5 WST3,12165 AZN
10 WST6,24330 AZN
20 WST12,48660 AZN
50 WST31,21650 AZN
100 WST62,43300 AZN
250 WST156,08250 AZN
500 WST312,16500 AZN
1000 WST624,33000 AZN
2000 WST1.248,66000 AZN
5000 WST3.121,65000 AZN
10000 WST6.243,30000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Samoan Tala
1 AZN1,60172 WST
5 AZN8,00860 WST
10 AZN16,01720 WST
20 AZN32,03440 WST
50 AZN80,08600 WST
100 AZN160,17200 WST
250 AZN400,43000 WST
500 AZN800,86000 WST
1000 AZN1.601,72000 WST
2000 AZN3.203,44000 WST
5000 AZN8.008,60000 WST
10000 AZN16.017,20000 WST