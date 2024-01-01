5 Samoan talas to Azerbaijani manats

Convert WST to AZN at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = man.0.6265 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
WST to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AZN
1 WST to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63420.6342
Low0.62200.6139
Average0.62970.6261
Change-0.45%0.60%
1 WST to AZN stats

The performance of WST to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6342 and a 30 day low of 0.6220. This means the 30 day average was 0.6297. The change for WST to AZN was -0.45.

The performance of WST to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6342 and a 90 day low of 0.6139. This means the 90 day average was 0.6261. The change for WST to AZN was 0.60.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Azerbaijani Manat
1 WST0.62649 AZN
5 WST3.13247 AZN
10 WST6.26494 AZN
20 WST12.52988 AZN
50 WST31.32470 AZN
100 WST62.64940 AZN
250 WST156.62350 AZN
500 WST313.24700 AZN
1000 WST626.49400 AZN
2000 WST1,252.98800 AZN
5000 WST3,132.47000 AZN
10000 WST6,264.94000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Samoan Tala
1 AZN1.59618 WST
5 AZN7.98090 WST
10 AZN15.96180 WST
20 AZN31.92360 WST
50 AZN79.80900 WST
100 AZN159.61800 WST
250 AZN399.04500 WST
500 AZN798.09000 WST
1000 AZN1,596.18000 WST
2000 AZN3,192.36000 WST
5000 AZN7,980.90000 WST
10000 AZN15,961.80000 WST