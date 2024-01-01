Convert VUV to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen

5,000 vuv
6,545 jpy

VT1.000 VUV = ¥1.309 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Japanese Yen
1 VUV1,30894 JPY
5 VUV6,54470 JPY
10 VUV13,08940 JPY
20 VUV26,17880 JPY
50 VUV65,44700 JPY
100 VUV130,89400 JPY
250 VUV327,23500 JPY
500 VUV654,47000 JPY
1000 VUV1.308,94000 JPY
2000 VUV2.617,88000 JPY
5000 VUV6.544,70000 JPY
10000 VUV13.089,40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vanuatu Vatu
100 JPY76,39770 VUV
1000 JPY763,97700 VUV
1500 JPY1.145,96550 VUV
2000 JPY1.527,95400 VUV
3000 JPY2.291,93100 VUV
5000 JPY3.819,88500 VUV
5400 JPY4.125,47580 VUV
10000 JPY7.639,77000 VUV
15000 JPY11.459,65500 VUV
20000 JPY15.279,54000 VUV
25000 JPY19.099,42500 VUV
30000 JPY22.919,31000 VUV