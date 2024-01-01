Convert VUV to JPY at the real exchange rate
2,000 Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vanuatu Vatu
|100 JPY
|76,39770 VUV
|1000 JPY
|763,97700 VUV
|1500 JPY
|1.145,96550 VUV
|2000 JPY
|1.527,95400 VUV
|3000 JPY
|2.291,93100 VUV
|5000 JPY
|3.819,88500 VUV
|5400 JPY
|4.125,47580 VUV
|10000 JPY
|7.639,77000 VUV
|15000 JPY
|11.459,65500 VUV
|20000 JPY
|15.279,54000 VUV
|25000 JPY
|19.099,42500 VUV
|30000 JPY
|22.919,31000 VUV