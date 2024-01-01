Convert VND to THB at the real exchange rate

2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts

2,00,000 vnd
288.66 thb

₫1.000 VND = ฿0.001443 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9311.3511,377.051.37536.715157.125
1 AUD0.66210.6170.895912.2270.91124.322104.087
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4511,478.541.47639.421168.705
1 SGD0.741.1170.68911,019.021.01727.169116.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
1000 VND1,44330 THB
2000 VND2,88660 THB
5000 VND7,21650 THB
10000 VND14,43300 THB
20000 VND28,86600 THB
50000 VND72,16500 THB
100000 VND144,33000 THB
200000 VND288,66000 THB
500000 VND721,65000 THB
1000000 VND1.443,30000 THB
2000000 VND2.886,60000 THB
5000000 VND7.216,50000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
1 THB692,85900 VND
5 THB3.464,29500 VND
10 THB6.928,59000 VND
20 THB13.857,18000 VND
50 THB34.642,95000 VND
100 THB69.285,90000 VND
250 THB173.214,75000 VND
500 THB346.429,50000 VND
1000 THB692.859,00000 VND
2000 THB1.385.718,00000 VND
5000 THB3.464.295,00000 VND
10000 THB6.928.590,00000 VND