Convert VND to THB at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.10000 Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
|1000 VND
|1,44330 THB
|2000 VND
|2,88660 THB
|5000 VND
|7,21650 THB
|10000 VND
|14,43300 THB
|20000 VND
|28,86600 THB
|50000 VND
|72,16500 THB
|100000 VND
|144,33000 THB
|200000 VND
|288,66000 THB
|500000 VND
|721,65000 THB
|1000000 VND
|1.443,30000 THB
|2000000 VND
|2.886,60000 THB
|5000000 VND
|7.216,50000 THB
|Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
|1 THB
|692,85900 VND
|5 THB
|3.464,29500 VND
|10 THB
|6.928,59000 VND
|20 THB
|13.857,18000 VND
|50 THB
|34.642,95000 VND
|100 THB
|69.285,90000 VND
|250 THB
|173.214,75000 VND
|500 THB
|346.429,50000 VND
|1000 THB
|692.859,00000 VND
|2000 THB
|1.385.718,00000 VND
|5000 THB
|3.464.295,00000 VND
|10000 THB
|6.928.590,00000 VND