Vietnamese dongs to Bhutanese ngultrums today
Convert VND to BTN at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Bhutanese ngultrums
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1000 VND
|3,28285 BTN
|2000 VND
|6,56570 BTN
|5000 VND
|16,41425 BTN
|10000 VND
|32,82850 BTN
|20000 VND
|65,65700 BTN
|50000 VND
|164,14250 BTN
|100000 VND
|328,28500 BTN
|200000 VND
|656,57000 BTN
|500000 VND
|1.641,42500 BTN
|1000000 VND
|3.282,85000 BTN
|2000000 VND
|6.565,70000 BTN
|5000000 VND
|16.414,25000 BTN
|Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BTN
|304,61300 VND
|5 BTN
|1.523,06500 VND
|10 BTN
|3.046,13000 VND
|20 BTN
|6.092,26000 VND
|50 BTN
|15.230,65000 VND
|100 BTN
|30.461,30000 VND
|250 BTN
|76.153,25000 VND
|500 BTN
|152.306,50000 VND
|1000 BTN
|304.613,00000 VND
|2000 BTN
|609.226,00000 VND
|5000 BTN
|1.523.065,00000 VND
|10000 BTN
|3.046.130,00000 VND