10,000 vnd
32.83 btn

₫1.000 VND = Nu.0.003283 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1000 VND3,28285 BTN
2000 VND6,56570 BTN
5000 VND16,41425 BTN
10000 VND32,82850 BTN
20000 VND65,65700 BTN
50000 VND164,14250 BTN
100000 VND328,28500 BTN
200000 VND656,57000 BTN
500000 VND1.641,42500 BTN
1000000 VND3.282,85000 BTN
2000000 VND6.565,70000 BTN
5000000 VND16.414,25000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vietnamese Dong
1 BTN304,61300 VND
5 BTN1.523,06500 VND
10 BTN3.046,13000 VND
20 BTN6.092,26000 VND
50 BTN15.230,65000 VND
100 BTN30.461,30000 VND
250 BTN76.153,25000 VND
500 BTN152.306,50000 VND
1000 BTN304.613,00000 VND
2000 BTN609.226,00000 VND
5000 BTN1.523.065,00000 VND
10000 BTN3.046.130,00000 VND