1,000 uzs
120.23 ngn

so'm1.000 UZS = ₦0.1202 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Nigerian Naira
1 UZS0,12023 NGN
5 UZS0,60113 NGN
10 UZS1,20226 NGN
20 UZS2,40452 NGN
50 UZS6,01130 NGN
100 UZS12,02260 NGN
250 UZS30,05650 NGN
500 UZS60,11300 NGN
1000 UZS120,22600 NGN
2000 UZS240,45200 NGN
5000 UZS601,13000 NGN
10000 UZS1.202,26000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Uzbekistan Som
1 NGN8,31770 UZS
5 NGN41,58850 UZS
10 NGN83,17700 UZS
20 NGN166,35400 UZS
50 NGN415,88500 UZS
100 NGN831,77000 UZS
250 NGN2.079,42500 UZS
500 NGN4.158,85000 UZS
1000 NGN8.317,70000 UZS
2000 NGN16.635,40000 UZS
5000 NGN41.588,50000 UZS
10000 NGN83.177,00000 UZS