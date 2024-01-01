amount-spellout.10000 Uzbekistan soms to Nigerian nairas

Convert UZS to NGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 uzs
1,198.78 ngn

so'm1.000 UZS = ₦0.1199 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Nigerian Naira
1 UZS0,11988 NGN
5 UZS0,59939 NGN
10 UZS1,19878 NGN
20 UZS2,39756 NGN
50 UZS5,99390 NGN
100 UZS11,98780 NGN
250 UZS29,96950 NGN
500 UZS59,93900 NGN
1000 UZS119,87800 NGN
2000 UZS239,75600 NGN
5000 UZS599,39000 NGN
10000 UZS1.198,78000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Uzbekistan Som
1 NGN8,34182 UZS
5 NGN41,70910 UZS
10 NGN83,41820 UZS
20 NGN166,83640 UZS
50 NGN417,09100 UZS
100 NGN834,18200 UZS
250 NGN2.085,45500 UZS
500 NGN4.170,91000 UZS
1000 NGN8.341,82000 UZS
2000 NGN16.683,64000 UZS
5000 NGN41.709,10000 UZS
10000 NGN83.418,20000 UZS