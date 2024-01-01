100 Uzbekistan soms to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert UZS to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 uzs
2.41 lkr

so'm1.000 UZS = Sr0.02405 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:35
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UZS0,02405 LKR
5 UZS0,12026 LKR
10 UZS0,24052 LKR
20 UZS0,48104 LKR
50 UZS1,20259 LKR
100 UZS2,40518 LKR
250 UZS6,01295 LKR
500 UZS12,02590 LKR
1000 UZS24,05180 LKR
2000 UZS48,10360 LKR
5000 UZS120,25900 LKR
10000 UZS240,51800 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 LKR41,57700 UZS
5 LKR207,88500 UZS
10 LKR415,77000 UZS
20 LKR831,54000 UZS
50 LKR2.078,85000 UZS
100 LKR4.157,70000 UZS
250 LKR10.394,25000 UZS
500 LKR20.788,50000 UZS
1000 LKR41.577,00000 UZS
2000 LKR83.154,00000 UZS
5000 LKR207.885,00000 UZS
10000 LKR415.770,00000 UZS