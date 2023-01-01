250 Sri Lankan rupees to Uzbekistan soms

Convert LKR to UZS at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
9.533,98 uzs

1.00000 LKR = 38.13590 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 LKR38.13590 UZS
5 LKR190.67950 UZS
10 LKR381.35900 UZS
20 LKR762.71800 UZS
50 LKR1906.79500 UZS
100 LKR3813.59000 UZS
250 LKR9533.97500 UZS
500 LKR19067.95000 UZS
1000 LKR38135.90000 UZS
2000 LKR76271.80000 UZS
5000 LKR190679.50000 UZS
10000 LKR381359.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UZS0.02622 LKR
5 UZS0.13111 LKR
10 UZS0.26222 LKR
20 UZS0.52444 LKR
50 UZS1.31110 LKR
100 UZS2.62220 LKR
250 UZS6.55550 LKR
500 UZS13.11100 LKR
1000 UZS26.22200 LKR
2000 UZS52.44400 LKR
5000 UZS131.11000 LKR
10000 UZS262.22000 LKR