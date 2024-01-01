50 Uzbekistan soms to Canadian dollars

Convert UZS to CAD at the real exchange rate

50 uzs
0.01 cad

so'm1.000 UZS = C$0.0001089 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7371.4761.6180.9619.842
1 GBP1.18811.277106.6421.7541.9231.14123.58
1 USD0.9310.783183.5421.3741.5070.89418.473
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Canadian Dollar
1 UZS0,00011 CAD
5 UZS0,00054 CAD
10 UZS0,00109 CAD
20 UZS0,00218 CAD
50 UZS0,00544 CAD
100 UZS0,01089 CAD
250 UZS0,02722 CAD
500 UZS0,05444 CAD
1000 UZS0,10888 CAD
2000 UZS0,21777 CAD
5000 UZS0,54442 CAD
10000 UZS1,08883 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 CAD9.184,21000 UZS
5 CAD45.921,05000 UZS
10 CAD91.842,10000 UZS
20 CAD183.684,20000 UZS
50 CAD459.210,50000 UZS
100 CAD918.421,00000 UZS
250 CAD2.296.052,50000 UZS
500 CAD4.592.105,00000 UZS
1000 CAD9.184.210,00000 UZS
2000 CAD18.368.420,00000 UZS
5000 CAD45.921.050,00000 UZS
10000 CAD91.842.100,00000 UZS