Convert CAD to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 Canadian dollars to Uzbekistan soms

500 cad
45,84,880 uzs

C$1.000 CAD = so'm9,170 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:45
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 CAD9.169,76000 UZS
5 CAD45.848,80000 UZS
10 CAD91.697,60000 UZS
20 CAD183.395,20000 UZS
50 CAD458.488,00000 UZS
100 CAD916.976,00000 UZS
250 CAD2.292.440,00000 UZS
500 CAD4.584.880,00000 UZS
1000 CAD9.169.760,00000 UZS
2000 CAD18.339.520,00000 UZS
5000 CAD45.848.800,00000 UZS
10000 CAD91.697.600,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Canadian Dollar
1 UZS0,00011 CAD
5 UZS0,00055 CAD
10 UZS0,00109 CAD
20 UZS0,00218 CAD
50 UZS0,00545 CAD
100 UZS0,01091 CAD
250 UZS0,02726 CAD
500 UZS0,05453 CAD
1000 UZS0,10905 CAD
2000 UZS0,21811 CAD
5000 UZS0,54527 CAD
10000 UZS1,09054 CAD