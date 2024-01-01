Convert UYU to LBP at the real exchange rate

100 Uruguayan pesos to Lebanese pounds

100 uyu
2,27,557.00 lbp

$U1.000 UYU = ل.ل.2,276 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.6961.4761.6180.9619.818
1 GBP1.18811.276106.61.7541.9231.14123.553
1 USD0.9310.784183.5391.3741.5070.89418.457
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 UYU2.275,57000 LBP
5 UYU11.377,85000 LBP
10 UYU22.755,70000 LBP
20 UYU45.511,40000 LBP
50 UYU113.778,50000 LBP
100 UYU227.557,00000 LBP
250 UYU568.892,50000 LBP
500 UYU1.137.785,00000 LBP
1000 UYU2.275.570,00000 LBP
2000 UYU4.551.140,00000 LBP
5000 UYU11.377.850,00000 LBP
10000 UYU22.755.700,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 LBP0,00044 UYU
5 LBP0,00220 UYU
10 LBP0,00439 UYU
20 LBP0,00879 UYU
50 LBP0,02197 UYU
100 LBP0,04395 UYU
250 LBP0,10986 UYU
500 LBP0,21972 UYU
1000 LBP0,43945 UYU
2000 LBP0,87890 UYU
5000 LBP2,19725 UYU
10000 LBP4,39450 UYU