100 Uruguayan pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert UYU to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 uyu
3.50 cad

$U1.000 UYU = C$0.03495 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 UYU0,03495 CAD
5 UYU0,17477 CAD
10 UYU0,34954 CAD
20 UYU0,69907 CAD
50 UYU1,74767 CAD
100 UYU3,49535 CAD
250 UYU8,73838 CAD
500 UYU17,47675 CAD
1000 UYU34,95350 CAD
2000 UYU69,90700 CAD
5000 UYU174,76750 CAD
10000 UYU349,53500 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 CAD28,60940 UYU
5 CAD143,04700 UYU
10 CAD286,09400 UYU
20 CAD572,18800 UYU
50 CAD1.430,47000 UYU
100 CAD2.860,94000 UYU
250 CAD7.152,35000 UYU
500 CAD14.304,70000 UYU
1000 CAD28.609,40000 UYU
2000 CAD57.218,80000 UYU
5000 CAD143.047,00000 UYU
10000 CAD286.094,00000 UYU