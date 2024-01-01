1 Uruguayan peso to Brazilian reais

Convert UYU to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 uyu
0.14 brl

$U1.000 UYU = R$0.1366 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Brazilian Real
1 UYU0,13657 BRL
5 UYU0,68284 BRL
10 UYU1,36567 BRL
20 UYU2,73134 BRL
50 UYU6,82835 BRL
100 UYU13,65670 BRL
250 UYU34,14175 BRL
500 UYU68,28350 BRL
1000 UYU136,56700 BRL
2000 UYU273,13400 BRL
5000 UYU682,83500 BRL
10000 UYU1.365,67000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uruguayan Peso
1 BRL7,32240 UYU
5 BRL36,61200 UYU
10 BRL73,22400 UYU
20 BRL146,44800 UYU
50 BRL366,12000 UYU
100 BRL732,24000 UYU
250 BRL1.830,60000 UYU
500 BRL3.661,20000 UYU
1000 BRL7.322,40000 UYU
2000 BRL14.644,80000 UYU
5000 BRL36.612,00000 UYU
10000 BRL73.224,00000 UYU