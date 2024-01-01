10 Uruguayan pesos to Brazilian reais

Convert UYU to BRL at the real exchange rate

10 uyu
1.37 brl

$U1.000 UYU = R$0.1367 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:53
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Brazilian Real
1 UYU0,13665 BRL
5 UYU0,68327 BRL
10 UYU1,36654 BRL
20 UYU2,73308 BRL
50 UYU6,83270 BRL
100 UYU13,66540 BRL
250 UYU34,16350 BRL
500 UYU68,32700 BRL
1000 UYU136,65400 BRL
2000 UYU273,30800 BRL
5000 UYU683,27000 BRL
10000 UYU1.366,54000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uruguayan Peso
1 BRL7,31777 UYU
5 BRL36,58885 UYU
10 BRL73,17770 UYU
20 BRL146,35540 UYU
50 BRL365,88850 UYU
100 BRL731,77700 UYU
250 BRL1.829,44250 UYU
500 BRL3.658,88500 UYU
1000 BRL7.317,77000 UYU
2000 BRL14.635,54000 UYU
5000 BRL36.588,85000 UYU
10000 BRL73.177,70000 UYU