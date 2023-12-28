amount-spellout.1000 US dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert USD to SGD

1000 usd
1318.95 sgd

1.00000 USD = 1.31895 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06456670.1097310.001025230.000701330.0006095370.005518790.0131265
1 INR15.487911.69950.01587860.01086210.009440430.08547420.203302
1 JPY9.113160.58840710.00934310.0063910.005554810.05029360.119624
1 CAD975.3962.9777107.03110.684070.5945375.3829712.8035

Conversion rates US Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 USD1.31895 SGD
5 USD6.59475 SGD
10 USD13.18950 SGD
20 USD26.37900 SGD
50 USD65.94750 SGD
100 USD131.89500 SGD
250 USD329.73750 SGD
500 USD659.47500 SGD
1000 USD1318.95000 SGD
2000 USD2637.90000 SGD
5000 USD6594.75000 SGD
10000 USD13189.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / US Dollar
1 SGD0.75818 USD
5 SGD3.79090 USD
10 SGD7.58179 USD
20 SGD15.16358 USD
50 SGD37.90895 USD
100 SGD75.81790 USD
250 SGD189.54475 USD
500 SGD379.08950 USD
1000 SGD758.17900 USD
2000 SGD1516.35800 USD
5000 SGD3790.89500 USD
10000 SGD7581.79000 USD