1 US dollar to Costa Rican colóns

Convert USD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 usd
521,50 crc

1.00000 USD = 521.50000 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06457250.109390.001024340.000699750.0006086770.005519330.0131382
1 INR15.486511.694060.01586340.01083670.009426260.0854750.203464
1 JPY9.141620.59029710.009364110.006396720.00556430.05045560.120104
1 CAD976.2463.0382106.79110.6831240.5942155.3881912.826

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 USD521.50000 CRC
5 USD2607.50000 CRC
10 USD5215.00000 CRC
20 USD10430.00000 CRC
50 USD26075.00000 CRC
100 USD52150.00000 CRC
250 USD130375.00000 CRC
500 USD260750.00000 CRC
1000 USD521500.00000 CRC
2000 USD1043000.00000 CRC
5000 USD2607500.00000 CRC
10000 USD5215000.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / US Dollar
1 CRC0.00192 USD
5 CRC0.00959 USD
10 CRC0.01918 USD
20 CRC0.03835 USD
50 CRC0.09588 USD
100 CRC0.19176 USD
250 CRC0.47939 USD
500 CRC0.95878 USD
1000 CRC1.91755 USD
2000 CRC3.83510 USD
5000 CRC9.58775 USD
10000 CRC19.17550 USD