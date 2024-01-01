Convert UGX to MOP at the real exchange rate

Ugandan shillings to Macanese patacas today

1,000 ugx
2.16 mop

Ush1.000 UGX = MOP$0.002158 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.350.78483.5441,519.031.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3861,007.040.912
1 EUR1.0751.62111.4510.84389.7851,632.51.479
1 SGD0.741.1170.68910.58161.8641,124.831.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 UGX0,00216 MOP
5 UGX0,01079 MOP
10 UGX0,02158 MOP
20 UGX0,04316 MOP
50 UGX0,10790 MOP
100 UGX0,21581 MOP
250 UGX0,53952 MOP
500 UGX1,07904 MOP
1000 UGX2,15808 MOP
2000 UGX4,31616 MOP
5000 UGX10,79040 MOP
10000 UGX21,58080 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ugandan Shilling
1 MOP463,37500 UGX
5 MOP2.316,87500 UGX
10 MOP4.633,75000 UGX
20 MOP9.267,50000 UGX
50 MOP23.168,75000 UGX
100 MOP46.337,50000 UGX
250 MOP115.843,75000 UGX
500 MOP231.687,50000 UGX
1000 MOP463.375,00000 UGX
2000 MOP926.750,00000 UGX
5000 MOP2.316.875,00000 UGX
10000 MOP4.633.750,00000 UGX