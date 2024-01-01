Convert UGX to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

5 ugx
0.01 mad

Ush1.000 UGX = د.م.0.002672 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.931.350.78483.541,518.461.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3951,006.890.912
1 EUR1.0751.62111.4510.84389.781,631.891.479
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68910.58161.871,124.581.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 UGX0,00267 MAD
5 UGX0,01336 MAD
10 UGX0,02672 MAD
20 UGX0,05344 MAD
50 UGX0,13359 MAD
100 UGX0,26719 MAD
250 UGX0,66797 MAD
500 UGX1,33593 MAD
1000 UGX2,67187 MAD
2000 UGX5,34374 MAD
5000 UGX13,35935 MAD
10000 UGX26,71870 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ugandan Shilling
1 MAD374,27000 UGX
5 MAD1.871,35000 UGX
10 MAD3.742,70000 UGX
20 MAD7.485,40000 UGX
50 MAD18.713,50000 UGX
100 MAD37.427,00000 UGX
250 MAD93.567,50000 UGX
500 MAD187.135,00000 UGX
1000 MAD374.270,00000 UGX
2000 MAD748.540,00000 UGX
5000 MAD1.871.350,00000 UGX
10000 MAD3.742.700,00000 UGX