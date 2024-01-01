Convert UGX to KMF at the real exchange rate

Ugandan shillings to Comorian francs today

1,000 ugx
123 kmf

Ush1.000 UGX = CF0.1227 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.931.350.78483.5381,516.471.375
1 AUD0.66410.6180.8960.5255.4781,007.090.913
1 EUR1.0751.61911.4510.84389.8411,630.891.479
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9011,123.691.019

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0,12272 KMF
5 UGX0,61360 KMF
10 UGX1,22720 KMF
20 UGX2,45440 KMF
50 UGX6,13600 KMF
100 UGX12,27200 KMF
250 UGX30,68000 KMF
500 UGX61,36000 KMF
1000 UGX122,72000 KMF
2000 UGX245,44000 KMF
5000 UGX613,60000 KMF
10000 UGX1.227,20000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8,14865 UGX
5 KMF40,74325 UGX
10 KMF81,48650 UGX
20 KMF162,97300 UGX
50 KMF407,43250 UGX
100 KMF814,86500 UGX
250 KMF2.037,16250 UGX
500 KMF4.074,32500 UGX
1000 KMF8.148,65000 UGX
2000 KMF16.297,30000 UGX
5000 KMF40.743,25000 UGX
10000 KMF81.486,50000 UGX