Convert UGX to KMF at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Comorian francs

5 ugx
1 kmf

Ush1.000 UGX = CF0.1227 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0,12270 KMF
5 UGX0,61350 KMF
10 UGX1,22699 KMF
20 UGX2,45398 KMF
50 UGX6,13495 KMF
100 UGX12,26990 KMF
250 UGX30,67475 KMF
500 UGX61,34950 KMF
1000 UGX122,69900 KMF
2000 UGX245,39800 KMF
5000 UGX613,49500 KMF
10000 UGX1.226,99000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8,15004 UGX
5 KMF40,75020 UGX
10 KMF81,50040 UGX
20 KMF163,00080 UGX
50 KMF407,50200 UGX
100 KMF815,00400 UGX
250 KMF2.037,51000 UGX
500 KMF4.075,02000 UGX
1000 KMF8.150,04000 UGX
2000 KMF16.300,08000 UGX
5000 KMF40.750,20000 UGX
10000 KMF81.500,40000 UGX