500 Comorian francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert KMF to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 kmf
4,039 ugx

CF1.000 KMF = Ush8.078 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.44288.5015
Low8.06308.0630
Average8.21188.2874
Change-3.93%-4.61%
1 KMF to UGX stats

The performance of KMF to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4428 and a 30 day low of 8.0630. This means the 30 day average was 8.2118. The change for KMF to UGX was -3.93.

The performance of KMF to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5015 and a 90 day low of 8.0630. This means the 90 day average was 8.2874. The change for KMF to UGX was -4.61.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 KMF8,07836 UGX
5 KMF40,39180 UGX
10 KMF80,78360 UGX
20 KMF161,56720 UGX
50 KMF403,91800 UGX
100 KMF807,83600 UGX
250 KMF2.019,59000 UGX
500 KMF4.039,18000 UGX
1000 KMF8.078,36000 UGX
2000 KMF16.156,72000 UGX
5000 KMF40.391,80000 UGX
10000 KMF80.783,60000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 UGX0,12379 KMF
5 UGX0,61894 KMF
10 UGX1,23787 KMF
20 UGX2,47574 KMF
50 UGX6,18935 KMF
100 UGX12,37870 KMF
250 UGX30,94675 KMF
500 UGX61,89350 KMF
1000 UGX123,78700 KMF
2000 UGX247,57400 KMF
5000 UGX618,93500 KMF
10000 UGX1.237,87000 KMF