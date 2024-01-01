Convert UGX to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 Ugandan shillings to Kyrgystani soms

100 ugx
2.33 kgs

Ush1.000 UGX = Лв0.02330 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 UGX0,02330 KGS
5 UGX0,11652 KGS
10 UGX0,23305 KGS
20 UGX0,46609 KGS
50 UGX1,16523 KGS
100 UGX2,33046 KGS
250 UGX5,82615 KGS
500 UGX11,65230 KGS
1000 UGX23,30460 KGS
2000 UGX46,60920 KGS
5000 UGX116,52300 KGS
10000 UGX233,04600 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 KGS42,91000 UGX
5 KGS214,55000 UGX
10 KGS429,10000 UGX
20 KGS858,20000 UGX
50 KGS2.145,50000 UGX
100 KGS4.291,00000 UGX
250 KGS10.727,50000 UGX
500 KGS21.455,00000 UGX
1000 KGS42.910,00000 UGX
2000 KGS85.820,00000 UGX
5000 KGS214.550,00000 UGX
10000 KGS429.100,00000 UGX