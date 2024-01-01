2,000 Kyrgystani soms to Ugandan shillings
Convert KGS to UGX at the real exchange rate
|1 KGS to UGX
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|43.4610
|43.5061
|Low
|42.3586
|42.3586
|Average
|43.0237
|42.9177
|Change
|-1.27%
|-1.15%
1 KGS to UGX stats
The performance of KGS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.4610 and a 30 day low of 42.3586. This means the 30 day average was 43.0237. The change for KGS to UGX was -1.27.
The performance of KGS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.5061 and a 90 day low of 42.3586. This means the 90 day average was 42.9177. The change for KGS to UGX was -1.15.
Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms
|Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ugandan Shilling
|1 KGS
|42,90940 UGX
|5 KGS
|214,54700 UGX
|10 KGS
|429,09400 UGX
|20 KGS
|858,18800 UGX
|50 KGS
|2.145,47000 UGX
|100 KGS
|4.290,94000 UGX
|250 KGS
|10.727,35000 UGX
|500 KGS
|21.454,70000 UGX
|1000 KGS
|42.909,40000 UGX
|2000 KGS
|85.818,80000 UGX
|5000 KGS
|214.547,00000 UGX
|10000 KGS
|429.094,00000 UGX