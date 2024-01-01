5,000 Kyrgystani soms to Ugandan shillings

Convert KGS to UGX at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
2,14,547 ugx

Лв1.000 KGS = Ush42.91 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.461043.5061
Low42.358642.3586
Average43.023742.9177
Change-1.27%-1.15%
View full history

1 KGS to UGX stats

The performance of KGS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.4610 and a 30 day low of 42.3586. This means the 30 day average was 43.0237. The change for KGS to UGX was -1.27.

The performance of KGS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.5061 and a 90 day low of 42.3586. This means the 90 day average was 42.9177. The change for KGS to UGX was -1.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 KGS42,90940 UGX
5 KGS214,54700 UGX
10 KGS429,09400 UGX
20 KGS858,18800 UGX
50 KGS2.145,47000 UGX
100 KGS4.290,94000 UGX
250 KGS10.727,35000 UGX
500 KGS21.454,70000 UGX
1000 KGS42.909,40000 UGX
2000 KGS85.818,80000 UGX
5000 KGS214.547,00000 UGX
10000 KGS429.094,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 UGX0,02330 KGS
5 UGX0,11652 KGS
10 UGX0,23305 KGS
20 UGX0,46610 KGS
50 UGX1,16525 KGS
100 UGX2,33049 KGS
250 UGX5,82623 KGS
500 UGX11,65245 KGS
1000 UGX23,30490 KGS
2000 UGX46,60980 KGS
5000 UGX116,52450 KGS
10000 UGX233,04900 KGS