Convert UAH to THB at the real exchange rate

20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Thai bahts

20 uah
18.14 thb

₴1.000 UAH = ฿0.9072 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5190.7831.3491.37318.3571.503
1 EUR1.08190.2090.8451.4571.48319.8271.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.183106.73311.7231.75523.4591.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Thai Baht
1 UAH0,90719 THB
5 UAH4,53595 THB
10 UAH9,07191 THB
20 UAH18,14382 THB
50 UAH45,35955 THB
100 UAH90,71910 THB
250 UAH226,79775 THB
500 UAH453,59550 THB
1000 UAH907,19100 THB
2000 UAH1.814,38200 THB
5000 UAH4.535,95500 THB
10000 UAH9.071,91000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 THB1,10230 UAH
5 THB5,51150 UAH
10 THB11,02300 UAH
20 THB22,04600 UAH
50 THB55,11500 UAH
100 THB110,23000 UAH
250 THB275,57500 UAH
500 THB551,15000 UAH
1000 THB1.102,30000 UAH
2000 THB2.204,60000 UAH
5000 THB5.511,50000 UAH
10000 THB11.023,00000 UAH