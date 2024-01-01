Convert UAH to KGS at the real exchange rate

10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Kyrgystani soms

10 uah
21.50 kgs

₴1.000 UAH = Лв2.150 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kyrgystani Som
1 UAH2,15030 KGS
5 UAH10,75150 KGS
10 UAH21,50300 KGS
20 UAH43,00600 KGS
50 UAH107,51500 KGS
100 UAH215,03000 KGS
250 UAH537,57500 KGS
500 UAH1.075,15000 KGS
1000 UAH2.150,30000 KGS
2000 UAH4.300,60000 KGS
5000 UAH10.751,50000 KGS
10000 UAH21.503,00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KGS0,46505 UAH
5 KGS2,32526 UAH
10 KGS4,65051 UAH
20 KGS9,30102 UAH
50 KGS23,25255 UAH
100 KGS46,50510 UAH
250 KGS116,26275 UAH
500 KGS232,52550 UAH
1000 KGS465,05100 UAH
2000 KGS930,10200 UAH
5000 KGS2.325,25500 UAH
10000 KGS4.650,51000 UAH