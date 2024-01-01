Convert KGS to UAH at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kyrgystani soms to Ukrainian hryvnias

1,000 kgs
465.01 uah

Лв1.000 KGS = ₴0.4650 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KGS to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46580.4658
Low0.45650.4342
Average0.46170.4495
Change1.23%6.72%
1 KGS to UAH stats

The performance of KGS to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4658 and a 30 day low of 0.4565. This means the 30 day average was 0.4617. The change for KGS to UAH was 1.23.

The performance of KGS to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4658 and a 90 day low of 0.4342. This means the 90 day average was 0.4495. The change for KGS to UAH was 6.72.

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KGS0,46501 UAH
5 KGS2,32505 UAH
10 KGS4,65009 UAH
20 KGS9,30018 UAH
50 KGS23,25045 UAH
100 KGS46,50090 UAH
250 KGS116,25225 UAH
500 KGS232,50450 UAH
1000 KGS465,00900 UAH
2000 KGS930,01800 UAH
5000 KGS2.325,04500 UAH
10000 KGS4.650,09000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kyrgystani Som
1 UAH2,15050 KGS
5 UAH10,75250 KGS
10 UAH21,50500 KGS
20 UAH43,01000 KGS
50 UAH107,52500 KGS
100 UAH215,05000 KGS
250 UAH537,62500 KGS
500 UAH1.075,25000 KGS
1000 UAH2.150,50000 KGS
2000 UAH4.301,00000 KGS
5000 UAH10.752,50000 KGS
10000 UAH21.505,00000 KGS