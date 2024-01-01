5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Canadian dollars

Convert UAH to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 uah
0.17 cad

₴1.000 UAH = C$0.03403 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Canadian Dollar
1 UAH0,03403 CAD
5 UAH0,17013 CAD
10 UAH0,34026 CAD
20 UAH0,68052 CAD
50 UAH1,70130 CAD
100 UAH3,40260 CAD
250 UAH8,50650 CAD
500 UAH17,01300 CAD
1000 UAH34,02600 CAD
2000 UAH68,05200 CAD
5000 UAH170,13000 CAD
10000 UAH340,26000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CAD29,38930 UAH
5 CAD146,94650 UAH
10 CAD293,89300 UAH
20 CAD587,78600 UAH
50 CAD1.469,46500 UAH
100 CAD2.938,93000 UAH
250 CAD7.347,32500 UAH
500 CAD14.694,65000 UAH
1000 CAD29.389,30000 UAH
2000 CAD58.778,60000 UAH
5000 CAD146.946,50000 UAH
10000 CAD293.893,00000 UAH