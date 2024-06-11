Convert CAD to UAH at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

1,000 cad
29,269.70 uah

C$1.000 CAD = ₴29.27 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6250.9320.786278.61.5167.25458.762
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.73410.843298.9521.6267.78463.055
1 GBP1.272106.4081.1861354.5051.9289.23174.772

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CAD29,26970 UAH
5 CAD146,34850 UAH
10 CAD292,69700 UAH
20 CAD585,39400 UAH
50 CAD1.463,48500 UAH
100 CAD2.926,97000 UAH
250 CAD7.317,42500 UAH
500 CAD14.634,85000 UAH
1000 CAD29.269,70000 UAH
2000 CAD58.539,40000 UAH
5000 CAD146.348,50000 UAH
10000 CAD292.697,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Canadian Dollar
1 UAH0,03417 CAD
5 UAH0,17083 CAD
10 UAH0,34165 CAD
20 UAH0,68330 CAD
50 UAH1,70825 CAD
100 UAH3,41650 CAD
250 UAH8,54125 CAD
500 UAH17,08250 CAD
1000 UAH34,16500 CAD
2000 UAH68,33000 CAD
5000 UAH170,82500 CAD
10000 UAH341,65000 CAD