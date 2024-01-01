1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert UAH to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 uah
0.04 bam

₴1.000 UAH = KM0.04486 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5460.7831.3491.37518.3741.505
1 EUR1.079190.1670.8451.4561.48419.831.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.76811.7251.75723.4811.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UAH0,04486 BAM
5 UAH0,22428 BAM
10 UAH0,44855 BAM
20 UAH0,89710 BAM
50 UAH2,24276 BAM
100 UAH4,48552 BAM
250 UAH11,21380 BAM
500 UAH22,42760 BAM
1000 UAH44,85520 BAM
2000 UAH89,71040 BAM
5000 UAH224,27600 BAM
10000 UAH448,55200 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BAM22,29400 UAH
5 BAM111,47000 UAH
10 BAM222,94000 UAH
20 BAM445,88000 UAH
50 BAM1.114,70000 UAH
100 BAM2.229,40000 UAH
250 BAM5.573,50000 UAH
500 BAM11.147,00000 UAH
1000 BAM22.294,00000 UAH
2000 BAM44.588,00000 UAH
5000 BAM111.470,00000 UAH
10000 BAM222.940,00000 UAH