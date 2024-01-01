20 Saint Helena pounds to Dominican pesos

Convert SHP to DOP at the real exchange rate

20 shp
1479.05 dop

1.00000 SHP = 73.95250 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.91311.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0061.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.26591.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087980.009433440.012009710.01590450.01763020.0101050.20383

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Dominican Peso
1 SHP73.95250 DOP
5 SHP369.76250 DOP
10 SHP739.52500 DOP
20 SHP1479.05000 DOP
50 SHP3697.62500 DOP
100 SHP7395.25000 DOP
250 SHP18488.12500 DOP
500 SHP36976.25000 DOP
1000 SHP73952.50000 DOP
2000 SHP147905.00000 DOP
5000 SHP369762.50000 DOP
10000 SHP739525.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 DOP0.01352 SHP
5 DOP0.06761 SHP
10 DOP0.13522 SHP
20 DOP0.27044 SHP
50 DOP0.67611 SHP
100 DOP1.35222 SHP
250 DOP3.38055 SHP
500 DOP6.76110 SHP
1000 DOP13.52220 SHP
2000 DOP27.04440 SHP
5000 DOP67.61100 SHP
10000 DOP135.22200 SHP