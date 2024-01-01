250 Singapore dollars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert SGD to TOP at the real exchange rate

250 sgd
436.31 top

1.00000 SGD = 1.74524 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1153970.90591.4680.78548483.18757.100054.594
1 IDR0.000064947710.00005883740.00009534310.00005101540.005402840.0004611320.00029837
1 EUR1.103851699611.620450.8669191.82657.837395.07109
1 AUD0.681210488.40.61711310.53507256.66734.836553.12943

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 SGD1.74524 TOP
5 SGD8.72620 TOP
10 SGD17.45240 TOP
20 SGD34.90480 TOP
50 SGD87.26200 TOP
100 SGD174.52400 TOP
250 SGD436.31000 TOP
500 SGD872.62000 TOP
1000 SGD1745.24000 TOP
2000 SGD3490.48000 TOP
5000 SGD8726.20000 TOP
10000 SGD17452.40000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Singapore Dollar
1 TOP0.57299 SGD
5 TOP2.86494 SGD
10 TOP5.72989 SGD
20 TOP11.45978 SGD
50 TOP28.64945 SGD
100 TOP57.29890 SGD
250 TOP143.24725 SGD
500 TOP286.49450 SGD
1000 TOP572.98900 SGD
2000 TOP1145.97800 SGD
5000 TOP2864.94500 SGD
10000 TOP5729.89000 SGD