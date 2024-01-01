2000 Swedish kronor to Comorian francs

Convert SEK to KMF at the real exchange rate

2000 sek
88421 kmf

1.00000 SEK = 44.21060 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9051230.7854236.7479210.15983.24841.324753.93816
1 EUR1.1048210.8677557.4552511.223991.97451.463614.34295
1 GBP1.27321.152418.5914212.9344105.9921.686675.00481
1 DKK0.1481940.1341340.11639511.505512.33690.1963190.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
1 SEK44.21060 KMF
5 SEK221.05300 KMF
10 SEK442.10600 KMF
20 SEK884.21200 KMF
50 SEK2210.53000 KMF
100 SEK4421.06000 KMF
250 SEK11052.65000 KMF
500 SEK22105.30000 KMF
1000 SEK44210.60000 KMF
2000 SEK88421.20000 KMF
5000 SEK221053.00000 KMF
10000 SEK442106.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 KMF0.02262 SEK
5 KMF0.11310 SEK
10 KMF0.22619 SEK
20 KMF0.45238 SEK
50 KMF1.13095 SEK
100 KMF2.26190 SEK
250 KMF5.65475 SEK
500 KMF11.30950 SEK
1000 KMF22.61900 SEK
2000 KMF45.23800 SEK
5000 KMF113.09500 SEK
10000 KMF226.19000 SEK