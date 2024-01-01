Convert KMF to SEK at the real exchange rate
2,000 Comorian francs to Swedish kronor
|1 KMF to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0232
|0.0239
|Low
|0.0228
|0.0228
|Average
|0.0230
|0.0234
|Change
|-0.60%
|-2.12%
1 KMF to SEK stats
The performance of KMF to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0232 and a 30 day low of 0.0228. This means the 30 day average was 0.0230. The change for KMF to SEK was -0.60.
The performance of KMF to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0239 and a 90 day low of 0.0228. This means the 90 day average was 0.0234. The change for KMF to SEK was -2.12.
Top currency pairings for Comorian francs
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
|1 SEK
|43,32860 KMF
|5 SEK
|216,64300 KMF
|10 SEK
|433,28600 KMF
|20 SEK
|866,57200 KMF
|50 SEK
|2.166,43000 KMF
|100 SEK
|4.332,86000 KMF
|250 SEK
|10.832,15000 KMF
|500 SEK
|21.664,30000 KMF
|1000 SEK
|43.328,60000 KMF
|2000 SEK
|86.657,20000 KMF
|5000 SEK
|216.643,00000 KMF
|10000 SEK
|433.286,00000 KMF