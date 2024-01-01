Convert KMF to SEK at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Comorian francs to Swedish kronor

1,000 kmf
23.08 sek

CF1.000 KMF = kr0.02308 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02320.0239
Low0.02280.0228
Average0.02300.0234
Change-0.60%-2.12%
1 KMF to SEK stats

The performance of KMF to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0232 and a 30 day low of 0.0228. This means the 30 day average was 0.0230. The change for KMF to SEK was -0.60.

The performance of KMF to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0239 and a 90 day low of 0.0228. This means the 90 day average was 0.0234. The change for KMF to SEK was -2.12.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 KMF0,02308 SEK
5 KMF0,11540 SEK
10 KMF0,23080 SEK
20 KMF0,46159 SEK
50 KMF1,15398 SEK
100 KMF2,30795 SEK
250 KMF5,76988 SEK
500 KMF11,53975 SEK
1000 KMF23,07950 SEK
2000 KMF46,15900 SEK
5000 KMF115,39750 SEK
10000 KMF230,79500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
1 SEK43,32860 KMF
5 SEK216,64300 KMF
10 SEK433,28600 KMF
20 SEK866,57200 KMF
50 SEK2.166,43000 KMF
100 SEK4.332,86000 KMF
250 SEK10.832,15000 KMF
500 SEK21.664,30000 KMF
1000 SEK43.328,60000 KMF
2000 SEK86.657,20000 KMF
5000 SEK216.643,00000 KMF
10000 SEK433.286,00000 KMF